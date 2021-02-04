LifestyleCompetitions
Win a Sunstar GUM Fresh Breath kit
February is National Fresh Breath Month – an ideal time to try a brand new oral care product in your quest for fresh breath and a healthy mouth.

New Sunstar GUM Soft-Picks Comfort Flex Cool Mint are flexible, gentle interdental picks that make daily cleaning in-between a breeze with a refreshing burst of cool mint.

Available from Clicks, Dis-Chem, selected dentists and pharmacies at a recommended retail price of R99.95 including a handy travel case.

For oral care news and expert advice go to www.ivohealth.co.za.

You can win a Sunstar GUM Fresh Breath kit worth over R540 this February, packed with all the quality tools you need for a healthy mouth and fresh breath, including new Soft-Picks Comfort Flex Cool Mint, a GUM ActiVital Sonic toothbrush, GUM Original White paste and rinse.

The prize hamper includes:

· New GUM Soft-Picks Comfort Flex Cool Mint (R99)

· GUM ActiVital Sonic toothbrush (R274)

· GUM Original White Rinse (R104)

· GUM Original White toothpaste (R70)

To enter simply complete the entry form below:

