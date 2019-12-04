Win a The Glenlivet Whisky Festive Gift Pack worth R1200









The redesign is the latest major move by the brand in its journey to open up the single malt category to a new generation of whisky drinkers. Picture: Supplied The Glenlivet, the world’s original single malt whisky - a Pernod Ricard brand - has unveiled a new look for the core range within its premium Scotch whisky portfolio, which celebrates the brand’s rich history while reflecting its modern vision. The redesign is the latest major move by the brand in its journey to open up the single malt category to a new generation of whisky drinkers. To celebrate the new look, The Glenlivet is giving away a festive gift pack worth R1200. The Glenlivet Brand Manager for South Africa Blue Masoka explains: "The Glenlivet is on a mission to modernise the single malt category which was once perceived by many consumers to be stuffy and inaccessible. "The idea with The Glenlivet’s new look pack design was to create a modern, yet timeless new look that will appeal to our loyal consumers as well as to younger whisky drinkers. It’s as much about reflecting the brand’s rich history – as the Original Single Malt – as it is about showcasing our future-forward approach and vision. We hope that the new more modern look will entice those who are yet to discover Single Malt Scotch."

The new look packs succeed in blending the heritage of the iconic Speyside distillery with contemporary design features that reflect the forward-thinking brand it is today.

With the restaging of The Glenlivet core range, each expression has a more contemporary, more memorable, and more iconic look – perfectly complementing the award-winning whisky within. "We feel that the timing is just right for a fresh and innovative new look which stands out on shelf," adds Masoka.

While The Glenlivet 12 Year Old takes the redesign one step further, with its green glass changing to a clear bottle, The Glenlivet 18 Year Old displays a curved label printed directly onto the glass itself - an illustration of the heritage of The Glenlivet which means "smooth-flowing one".

The new pack design features the image and signature of founder George Smith, who spearheaded a Scotch revolution back in 1824, when he established the brand and fought to protect its originality, name and reputation. The pack and label also feature information about the brand’s history and provenance, giving new Scotch drinkers the opportunity to learn more about the fascinating story behind The Glenlivet.

The new design packs are now available in South Africa

