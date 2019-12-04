The Glenlivet, the world’s original single malt whisky - a Pernod Ricard brand - has unveiled a new look for the core range within its premium Scotch whisky portfolio, which celebrates the brand’s rich history while reflecting its modern vision.
The redesign is the latest major move by the brand in its journey to open up the single malt category to a new generation of whisky drinkers.
To celebrate the new look, The Glenlivet is giving away a festive gift pack worth R1200.
The Glenlivet Brand Manager for South Africa Blue Masoka explains: "The Glenlivet is on a mission to modernise the single malt category which was once perceived by many consumers to be stuffy and inaccessible.
"The idea with The Glenlivet’s new look pack design was to create a modern, yet timeless new look that will appeal to our loyal consumers as well as to younger whisky drinkers. It’s as much about reflecting the brand’s rich history – as the Original Single Malt – as it is about showcasing our future-forward approach and vision. We hope that the new more modern look will entice those who are yet to discover Single Malt Scotch."