Win a two night stay at Val du Charron

Val du Charron offers guests stunning view across the gently sloping Bovlei Valley, the Hawequa Mountains directly ahead, with the historic Bainskloof Pass winding up from the small town of Wellington, 72km from Cape Town.

If you love the outdoors, wine-tasting and walking and scenic walking/hiking trails, this is an ideal walking holiday for you, and you won’t be roughing it.

Val du Charron translates as valley of the wagon makers- so named towards the end of the 17th century when the area was settled by the French Huguenots, who brought with them the art of wine and wagonmaking.

