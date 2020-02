Win a Valentine's Day out on a hot air balloon with Air to Air Africa (Gauteng Only)









Air to Air Africa. Picture: Supplied IOL Lifestyle is giving away a Valentine's Day out on an Air balloon ride with Air to Air Africa worth R2 350.

For one lucky winner and their partner the prize includes tea/coffee prior to flight, sparkling wine on landing a breakfast at the venue.

The first time man defied the laws of gravity in a hot air balloon was in 1783. Surprising fact is that commercial operations started in 1960.





From this time on it has been one of the adventure activities on many peoples must do list.





Balloons require stable air conditions and need to be on the ground before the earth heats up. For this reason all flights take place at sunrise.





Passengers meet for tea and coffee 30 minutes before launch take off. Meeting at Glenburn Lodge a private game reserve in Muldersdrift approximately 35 km from Joburg.





You don’t need to be physically fit to stand for an hour while you float along at tree top height. Tranquil and calming are the word that most passengers use to describe the experience.





Balloons move with the wind and therefore where you land no one knows.





Not even the Pilot can tell you prior to flight. Each flight is different and the ground crews job is to find the balloon on landing,





We toast the flight in the traditional way with sparkling wine and /or orange juice to celebrate the flight.





You are then whisked away in the retrieval vehicle and taken for a well deserved breakfast.





Air to Air Africa will then present you with a certificate to remember the day you defied the law of gravity.





For more information visit Air To Air Africa or email [email protected] of call +27 84 602 3491.