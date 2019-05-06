Win a weekend away at Chobe Water Villas worth R50 000.





Enjoy the tranquil, sophisticated ambience that is endorsed by the warm, welcome smiles of graceful Subiya tribe staff.





Airlink will provide return flights from OR Tambo Airport.

IOL Lifestyle and Flame of Africa, in conjunction with Airlink, are offering a weekend for two people, sharing, at Chobe Water Villas. Find out more about this exclusive boutique lodge on IOL Travel and enter to win this prize worth R50 000, valid for six months.

Airlink operates more than 55 routes and provides seamless connectivity to Kasane. Visit www.flyairlink.com and flameofafrica.com

The competition closes on Thursday the 30 May 2019. Accommodation is on an all-inclusive basis with three meals a day, beverages and mini bar as well as all motorised activities and park entry fees.





To enter complete the form below:

, in conjunction with Airlink, are offering an exclusive weekend away for two people, sharing, at Chobe Water Villas in Namibia.