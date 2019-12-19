Win a WWE hoodie and T-shirt hamper valued at R1600









IOL and WWE are giving away a Wrestle Mania Hoodie, Extreme Rules T-Shirt and SummerSlam T-Shirt to one lucky winner, valued at R1600. The festive season is coming up and we know what that means? Eating, eating and more eating. When the December holidays hit, the last thing on your mind is keeping active and eating healthy. Due to end of the year fatigue, going to the gym also falls by the wayside. However, WWE superstar, Cesaro has put together some tips to make sure you stick to your fitness routine and diet. Cesaro joined WWE in 2011, making his official television debut on April 20th 2012 on SmackDown alongside Theodore Long and Aksana. He is currently signed to WWE Raw. He is considered one of the strongest performers in professional wrestling and has received praised from fellow wrestlers such as Mick Foley, Jim Ross and Stone Cold Steve Austin. Extreme Rules T-Shirt. When he is not in the wrestling ring, Cesaro can be found at the gym, particularly focusing on CrossFit and Olympic weightlifting. He is a known fitness fanatic, who is always trying to learn new ways to improve his fitness and believes that the holidays are the most critical time to stay active. Let us take a look at some tips that he believes can help with the holiday slump: Take walks with family or friends Walking is one the quickest ways to lose a bit of unwanted weight and keep active. This will be best after that big Christmas meal or dessert. Another alternative is to park your car far away at malls or use the stairs. Walking is also a good way to socialize and bond with loved ones.

Do strength workouts

While cardio may be the best way to lose weight and keep fit, strength workouts are a good way to maintain those muscles you worked hard to get during the year. Should you hit the gym, burn some calories by lifting some weights. This might even help with gaining some extra muscle.

Wrestle Mania Hoodie.

Find a workout partner

Exercising alone with your music is good, but working out with a partner is even better. Having someone to workout with means that you can do certain exercises that you would not be able to do if you were alone. It also motivates you to do simple cardio exercises such as walking, jogging and swimming because you have someone to do it with. Having a workout partner makes it safer and fun.

Take afternoon swims

Swimming is a great cardio exercise and easy way to stay fit during the summer holidays. It is hot, so going for a morning or afternoon dip is a good idea. Swimming help keeps your heart rate up, builds muscle strength, endurance and cardiovascular fitness. It combines fitness and fun all in one.

Drink a lot of water

Always drink lots of water to keep you hydrated and feeling great. Liven up the taste by adding a slice of cucumber to add some flavor. Water is a good way to burn stomach fat.

SummerSlam T-Shirt

WWE will be bringing some of your favourite SuperStars to South Africa next year. This will include shows taking place on Wednesday, April 29 at Grand Arena Grandwest in Cape Town; Thursday, April 30 at Moses Mabhida Stadium, Durban; and Friday, May 1 and Saturday, May 2 at Ticketpro

Dome, Johannesburg.

Tickets for WWE LIVE South Africa are available via www.computicket.com.

