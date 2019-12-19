IOL and WWE are giving away a Wrestle Mania Hoodie, Extreme Rules T-Shirt and SummerSlam T-Shirt to one lucky winner, valued at R1600.
The festive season is coming up and we know what that means? Eating, eating and more eating. When the December holidays hit, the last thing on your mind is keeping active and eating healthy.
Due to end of the year fatigue, going to the gym also falls by the wayside. However, WWE superstar, Cesaro has put together some tips to make sure you stick to your fitness routine and diet.
Cesaro joined WWE in 2011, making his official television debut on April 20th 2012 on SmackDown alongside Theodore Long and Aksana. He is currently signed to WWE Raw. He is considered one of the strongest performers in professional wrestling and has received praised from fellow wrestlers such as Mick Foley, Jim Ross and Stone Cold Steve Austin.
When he is not in the wrestling ring, Cesaro can be found at the gym, particularly focusing on CrossFit and Olympic weightlifting. He is a known fitness fanatic, who is always trying to learn new ways to improve his fitness and believes that the holidays are the most critical time to stay active. Let us take a look at some tips that he believes can help with the holiday slump:
Take walks with family or friends
Walking is one the quickest ways to lose a bit of unwanted weight and keep active. This will be best after that big Christmas meal or dessert. Another alternative is to park your car far away at malls or use the stairs. Walking is also a good way to socialize and bond with loved ones.