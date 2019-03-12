LCN. Picture: Supplied

IOL Lifestyle is giving five LCN beauty hampers. Wilde Dental was founded in 1914, few knew that these pioneering German researchers in dental resin would make such a lasting impact in the beauty industry. In 1985, Wilde Cosmetics GmbH was established to bring the same quality, durability and beauty of composite resin systems to fingernail cosmetics.

The result? LCN, a revolutionary line of light-cured products designed to seal, correct, lengthen and beautify fingernails. The first of its kind in Europe, this system provided a non-acrylic alternative to conventional nail cosmetics, providing longer lasting beautiful results.

The LCN line has expanded to include natural nail, hand, foot, make-up, body and spa products. Every LCN beauty product remains the result of careful research, educated industry professionals, and a flawless eye for the future of beauty and fashion. LCN continues to break new ground in the beauty industry, while still standing the test of time.

The hamper includes the following



2 different colour Lipstick

2 different colour Nail polish

2 different colour Eyeshadow

2 different hand moisturise

1 LCN shirt

Two tickets to the LCN Aesthetic Beauty Spa opening in Pretoria on 16 March.