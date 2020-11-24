Win an LG WING smartphone worth R19 999

IOL Lifestyle is giving away an LG Wing smartphone valued at R19 999. Smartphones have become something we cannot imagine living without. They help us connect with others, they’re a means to learn more about the world, and a critical tool for managing and controlling our daily lives. But more than a decade since the first smartphones became mainstream, it’s rare that we see something different and truly unique emerge in the mobile industry. LG is about to change that with the WING. Released in South Africa in November 2020, the LG WING is sure to transform how we see and use smartphones, offering hours of multitasking for you to learn, play, and connect.

The LG WING allows you to seamlessly switch between either Basic Mode or Swivel Mode, revealing a hidden second screen.

The swivel screen also makes the WING a multi-viewing and multitasking machine, with a new level of intuitiveness.

LG WING 5G. Picture: Supplied

Users get to choose whether they want multiple applications open at the same time, or one application displayed across both screens.

The LG WING comes with astonishing new features, like Gimbal Motion Camera, Dual Recording, and more, allowing you to record and share every moment in crystal-clear detail.

The Gimbal Motion Camera, the world’s first in a smartphone, turns the LG WING’s Second Screen into a convenient grip, providing the stability needed to capture clearer shots and smooth video footage in horizontal mode with one hand.

The perfect camera for content creators, complete with three rear cameras – a 64MP Ultra High Resolution OIS Wide captures vivid detail, a 12MP Ultra Wide Gimbal Motion Camera keeps everything nice and smooth, and a 13MP Ultra Wide fits the whole scene in a single shot – users will be able take perfect pics every time.

In addition, as Qualcomm’s first mobile platform to integrate an application processor and 5G Modem-RF system, the chipset brings best-in-class AI performance, lightning-fast 5G connectivity, and intelligent multi-camera capabilities, while also preserving battery life.

With all these impressive specs, it’s still relatively light, easy to hold, and convenient to carry – even when the second screen is activated.

Enter the competition below: