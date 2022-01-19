Win an Upton's Natural Veganuary hamper worth R3600
IOL Lifestyle is giving away an Upton's Natural Veganuary hamper valued at R3600.
Upton's Natural plant-based Smoky Bacon streaks and chorizo seitan crumbles have just landed in South African.
They are versatile, easy to prepare and delicious. A fantastic addition to your cooking arsenal, with endless possibilities of creations to share with your family this Veganuary.
The mission during Veganuary is to eat more sustainable, healthy options by trying a vegan or plant-based diet, so why not try Upton's and take your taste buds on an adventure.
Our Upton’s Natural plant-based bacon, chorizo crumbles and traditional chunks have a delicious porky taste and meaty texture (or extra crispy for bacon), they are non-GMO, kosher, high in protein, low in fat and with zero cholesterol, unlike animal-based meat.
The main ingredient in these products is seitan (pronounced say-tan) which is made from wheat protein with an impressive texture and robust flavour.
Upton’s plant-based Chorizo crumbles are perfect on tacos, nachos, pasta, or your favourite breakfast scramble.
Everyone’s favourite, bacon, can easily be incorporated into your favourite dishes such as salads, pasta, and pizzas or as a breakfast side. The possibilities are endless with Upton’s range!
You can win a hamper valued at R3600 to cook up a storm this Veganuary using only the best and tastiest plant-based ingredients.
Hamper consists of:
- Upton’s Natural Bacon Strips
- Upton’s Natural Chorizo Crumbles
- Upton’s Natural Traditional Chunks
- Beyond Burger Patties
- Happy Culture
- R1500 Yuppiechef Voucher
