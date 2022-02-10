WIN! Create meaningful connections at Stella Artois’ Valentine’s Day Picnic with J’ Something at Hartbeespoort

Stella Artois is hosting a celebration of love with a Valentine’s Day Picnic at the beautiful, historic family farm, Kleine Rijke, in Hartbeespoort on Sunday, February 13 , and you can win the perfect date with your loved one, be it a partner, friend or family member! Dress in your best casual summer-chic looks and enjoy the ultimate Stella Artois picnic on rolling lawns, under shade trees.

Expect perfectly poured Stella Artois, an exquisite artisanal picnic spread, and live entertainment, including performances by award winning artist, chef and entertainer extraordinaire, J’ Something and more. Other flights of fancy on the day will include lawn games such as Lawn Croquet and Boule, as well as a Master Class in pouring the perfect Stella Artois Draught. There will be beautiful areas with photo opportunities to capture this day of love, togetherness, and romance.

In our busy lives, we sometimes struggle to find the time to get together with loved ones and friends. The antidote to this is The Life Artois, moments when you slow down and be present. avour life and take time to make meaningful moments of connection with those you love. Invited guests and competition winners will also walk away with beautifully curated gifts and their very own picnic basket. So go ahead - enter and make their day.

WIN! WIN! The experience is valued at R6 000 per winner (winner plus partner) and includes the following: The event is an exclusive Picnic, Hosted By Stella Artois where we will create the Perfect Date for you and your loved one to enjoy the summer outdoors on rolling lawns, with a beautiful Stella Artois setup that will cater to all your needs.

Perfectly poured Stella Artois will be accompanied by an exquisite Picnic spread, whilst we entertain you with live performances by J’Something and others. You will also walk away with beautifully curated gifts such as Panama hats, and your very own Picnic basket to be used when you want to take time out to enjoy more meaningful moments and connect with those you love. Other activities on the day will include Lawn Croquet, Boule, the French lawn game similar to Bowls, as well as a Master Class in pouring the perfect Stella Artois Draught.

There will be beautiful areas with photo opportunities to capture this day of love and romance. We will also provide all our guests with the option to make use of a chauffeur service to take them home in their own vehicles after the event. Please note, the competition is only open to readers 18 years and older