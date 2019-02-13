Win dinner and movie tickets to see 3 Days to Go at Gold Reef City.

IOL in partnership with [email protected] Gold Reef City are giving away three double movie tickets to watch ‘3 Days to Go’ and a complimentary meal voucher which can be redeemed at the Vigour & Verve restaurant on property. The Victorian train station-themed cinema complex in Ormonde offers movie-goers a unique movie experience. With more than 1 000 seats across six cinemas and the latest digital technology in sound and projection, as well as a private bar, [email protected] Gold Reef City promises a memorable viewing experience that will get viewers coming back for more.

South African family dramedy, 3 Days to Go is currently showing at [email protected] and Gold Reef City.

Directed by Bianca Isaac of Umilio, Swartwater, Kruispad and Getroud Met Rugby fame, 3 Days to Go is a universal story of family, forgiveness and healing, featuring members of a dysfunctional family who gather together after their father passes away, just days before his 45th wedding anniversary.





