IOL Lifestyle is giving away five sets of general access tickets to the Sun Met celebrated with G.H. Mumm on 26 January 2019 at Kenilworth Racecourse, Cape Town. This year’s Sun Met promises fuse high-end fashion with world-class entertainment. Under its theme African Luxury: Precious Metals, this year’s event will be embellished with striking touches of gold, copper and platinum. Inspired by the riches of the earth and is a celebration of all things luxurious.

Race enthusiasts, fashionistas and Africa’s A-listers are expected to walk on one of the most glittering red carpet in their most opulent outfits. Whether you’re betting for that lucky horse or within the fashion feels of mystique and allure, The Sun Met celebrates and encourages triumph on all fronts.

G.H. Mumm, the champagne that encompasses victory, is excited to celebrate your #nextvictory and boasts as one of the official sponsors at the biggest race of the summer season. It promises electrifying thrills and an exhilarating aura both on and off the race-track.

