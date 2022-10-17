Win great prizes when you go camping with SANPARKS

Bright summer evenings, crackling campfires and marshmallows roasting with the chatter and laughter of friends = the perfect truly South African pastime! Camping weekends away with friends trump a night on the town in more ways than one. Nothing beats sitting around the campfire under the starry night sky chatting with your friends about life and laughing away your troubles.

Falling asleep in a cosy tent with the sounds of the wild at night and waking up the next morning at sunrise to the chirping of the birds and nature surrounding you. Camping days are usually spent adventuring and hiking through the natural surroundings and breathing in the glory that is the natural world, followed by swimming in natural pools and waterfalls, and plenty of delicious feasts. A weekend camping in nature can feel like a week away in paradise. The perfect short retreat from city life to give you a new perspective on life and to bond with those special friends and family members.

This October, SANParks in partnership with Camp Master is running an exciting competition to convert just about anyone into an avid camper. If you’ve never camped before, chances are that by the end of October you will be booking your first camping trip. Follow the SANParks Instagram and Facebook pages to ensure that you can get in on the #CampConvert fun this camping month. Each week clues will be posted, followed by a riddle that you need to solve. Comment the correct answer and you could win one of three, 2-night stays for two people at a national park of your choice!

Entrants will also be able to enter a draw to stand a chance to win the incredible grand prize of a 3-night stay + activity for a family of four at a national park of your choice, and Camp Master camping gear. The winning stays can be used for accommodation as well as camping stays – although, SANParks suggests you give camping a bash, you may just love it. These incredible prizes, along with the addition of camping gear prizes from Camp Master await SANParks’ soon-to-be avid campers thanks to #CampConvert!

