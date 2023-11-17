Win one of 15 double golden circle standing tickets to SAMA29 - Joburg/Pretoria readers only

DJ Sabby, “The Best Thing Ever” Mtshali, Nomalanga “The Flame” Shozi, Hope Mbhele and Thuthuka Mthembu are set to fire up the SunBet Arena at Times Square, Menlyn Maine as they take centre stage as the fantastic four of #SAMA29 on November 18, 2023. In collaboration with Africa Fest, SAMA29, is gearing up to be an exhilarating showcase of talent, entertainment, fashion and bright lights as it promises an unforgettable celebration of African music and culture. The first of its kind.

DJ Sabby “The Best Thing Ever” Mtshali is a luminary in African urban youth culture. Extending his influence beyond radio stations such as KFM and 947, DJ Sabby became a correspondent for the BBC's #ThisIsAfrica show, profiling African acts globally. Hope Mbhele. Pictures: Supplied He currently graces the airwaves at Metro FM anchoring the breakfast show with #BestMornings showcasing his iconic voice and unparalleled passion for music.

Nomalanga "The Flame" Shozi, originating from Port Shepstone, continues to live up to her name constantly setting the entertainment industry on fire with her versatility. Thuthuka Mthembu

Initially recognised as Nomalanga Mkhize in the acclaimed series ‘Rhythm City’, Shozi swiftly transcended borders, becoming a prominent figure on the international stage covering events such as the 2018 BET Soul Train Awards in Las Vegas. DJ Sabby ‘Shaka Ilembe’ and ‘Umkhokha’ star Hope Mbhele who has stolen the hearts of many South Africans, promises nothing but an inside scoop on all the glitz and glamour as she hosts the #SAMA29 red carpet. Actress Thuthuka Mthembu will join Mbhele on the red carpet, as well as give viewers an all access with a tête-à-tête with winners and performers in the green room/backstage.

Nomalanga “The Flame” Shozi WIN! WIN! WIN! Fifteen lucky IOL readers stand a chance of winning one set of double tickets to SAMA29 on November 18 at the SunBet Arena at Times Square, Menlyn Maine. Each ticket is valued at R500, and for golden circle standing.