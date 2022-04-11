Win one of five ‘The Bad Guys’ movie hampers

UIP and IOL Lifestyle have five hampers for ’The Bad Guys’ up for grabs.
This new action-comedy from DreamWorks Animation is based on The New York Times best-selling book series. In the film, a genius crew of animal outlaws are about to attempt their most challenging con yet – becoming model citizens.
Never have there been five friends as infamous as “The Bad Guys” dashing pickpocket Mr Wolf (Sam Rockwell), seen-it-all safecracker Mr Snake (Marc Maron), chill master-of-disguise Mr Shark (Craig Robinson), short-used “muscle” Mr Piranha (Anthony Ramos) and sharp-tongued expert hacker Ms Tarantula (Awkwafina) aka “Webs”.
But when, after years of countless heists and being the world’s most-wanted villains, the gang is finally caught, Mr Wolf brokers a deal (that he has no intention of keeping) to save them all from prison: The Bad Guys will go good.
Under the tutelage of their mentor Professor Marmalade (Richard Ayoade), an arrogant (but adorable) guinea pig, The Bad Guys set out to fool the world that they’ve been transformed. Along the way, though, Mr Wolf begins to suspect that doing good for real may give him what he’s always secretly longed for: acceptance. So, when a new villain threatens the city, can Mr Wolf persuade the rest of the gang to become …The Good Guys?
Zazie Beetz is cast as an unflappable and playfully charismatic Governor Diane Foxington while Lilly Singh plays newswoman Tiffany and Alex Borstein, the chief of police.
