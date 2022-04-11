Win one of five ‘The Bad Guys’ movie hampers

UIP and IOL Lifestyle have five hampers for ’The Bad Guys’ up for grabs.

This new action-comedy from DreamWorks Animation is based on The New York Times best-selling book series. In the film, a genius crew of animal outlaws are about to attempt their most challenging con yet – becoming model citizens.

Each hamper comprises a backpack, tablet case, tattoo sheet, flat magnet, stress toy and stationery set.

Never have there been five friends as infamous as “The Bad Guys” dashing pickpocket Mr Wolf (Sam Rockwell), seen-it-all safecracker Mr Snake (Marc Maron), chill master-of-disguise Mr Shark (Craig Robinson), short-used “muscle” Mr Piranha (Anthony Ramos) and sharp-tongued expert hacker Ms Tarantula (Awkwafina) aka “Webs”.

But when, after years of countless heists and being the world’s most-wanted villains, the gang is finally caught, Mr Wolf brokers a deal (that he has no intention of keeping) to save them all from prison: The Bad Guys will go good.