Win one of three double tickets the Nedbank CWG Showcase and a Tasting Notes gift set – Joburg only

The annual Nedbank Cape Winemakers Guild Showcase in Joburg is fast approaching. In partnership with the CWG, an association of some of South Africa’s finest winemakers, Nedbank is once again bringing the Nedbank CWG Showcase to wine lovers across the country. The event will be held at The Galleria, Sandton at on Wednesday, August 31 and will be a showcase of locally available wines produced by the members of CWG.

The informal (walk-about) tasting will be presented by the winemakers themselves; all experts in their fields who have played a significant role in the development of the South African wine industry. Nedbank CWG Showcase feature a silent auction of signed, past CWG and flagship wines is to raise funds for the Guild’s Protégé Programme. The showcase promises a unique opportunity for guests to not only taste world-class wines, but to also discover the stories behind their creation.

We encourage all wine enthusiasts to join us at this event which will accelerate transformation in the South African wine industry. Showcase promises a unique opportunity for guests to not only taste world-class wines, but to also discover the stories behind their creation. “Tasting Notes: A Story of Sound and Wine” is a first-of-its-kind tasting that scientifically changes the way you experience wine through music. Tickets for the 2022 Nedbank CWG Showcase can be purchased via www.quicket.co.za at R500 per person, including a tasting glass.

For more information of the exclusive wines that will be available on auction at the showcase, visit www.nedbankcwg2022.co.za * Enjoy Responsibly. Not for persons under the age of 18. WIN! WIN! WIN!

Stand a chance of winning one of three double tickets to the Johannesburg Nedbank CWG Showcase and a Tasting Notes gift set valued at R3 000. Competition is open to Joburg residents only. Anyone above the age of 18 or older can enter.