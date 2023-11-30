Win one of three J.C. Le Roux festive hampers worth R2,500 each

This festive season, J.C. Le Roux is calling on consumers to find their celebration through an immersive virtual experience and the chance to win an array of stylish prizes that are sure to add that extra sparkle to the holidays. This is excitingly the first time J.C. Le Roux has introduced a virtual experience of this kind to their consumers.

J.C. Le Roux understands that the festive season is a unique time for everyone and can mean many different things: to some, it is the cherished time spent with loved ones; for others, it is a time of beautiful memories. Some see this time as the much-needed mental break and being able to rest and reflect, and to others it is a time of gratitude, of good will, or simply good times.

Whatever the festive season means to consumers, there is always so much to celebrate, and no celebration is complete without the pop and sparkle of a glass of bubbly to toast the occasion. This year, J.C. Le Roux is adding extra sparkle and helping consumers find their celebration with an exciting Celebration Wishlist.

From November 1, bubbly lovers purchasing their favourite J.C. Le Roux will have the exclusive chance to scan the QR code found on the bottle, which will take them to an immersive AR (augmented reality) experience where they can virtually explore J.C. Le Roux’s Celebration Wishlist. The Celebration Wishlist comprises some of the most luxurious and desired prizes, ranging from skincare hampers, luggage sets, outdoor furniture, shopping vouchers, jewellery, make-up sets, and bubbly celebration kits, just to name a few. There are even items on the Wishlist that were personally added by J.C. Le Roux ambassadors Zoë Brown and Mpoomy Ledwaba.

All that consumers need to do to win these amazing prizes is to visit their nearest retailer, purchase their favourite J.C. Le Roux bubbly and scan the QR code on the bottle to access the Celebration Wishlist.

Click on the items in the Celebration Wishlist they would most like to win, and complete the entry form – it’s as easy as that. Here’s to finding your celebration both in the everyday moments as well as the festive season with a pop and sparkle of J.C. Le Roux bubbly! WIN! WIN! WIN!

To celebrate J.C. Le Roux’s festive campaign, the brand has three hampers to give away to IOL readers. Each hamper is valued at over R2,500 per hamper and contains the below: 1x Case of J.C. Le Roux (mixed case comprising of Le Domaine, La Fleurette, La Chanson, Sauvignon Blanc)

2x J.C. Le Roux Flute Glasses

1x Superbalist Voucher to the value of R1,500 Please note, only those over the age of 18 can enter and must reside in South Africa.

Winners will be notified via email. Competition closes December 14, 2023. Delivery of hampers to winners will only take place in January, 2024.