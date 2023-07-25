Win one of two double tickets to Netball World Cup 2023

Eager to witness the electrifying battles of the world's best teams at Africa’s first Netball World Cup 2023?
Telkom, premium partner of the 2023 Netball World Cup, are thrilled to offer you the opportunity to be part of an unforgettable journey to experience the excitement and camaraderie of this prestigious sporting event!
As part of the #Standtall initiative, two lucky IOL readers stand a chance of winning one of two double tickets to the morning session on August 4 or 6, 2023, as well as a #StandTall hamper valued at R1500 each.
Stand Tall, launched by Telkom, is an initiative designed to use netball as catalyst to encourage young South Africans to embrace their individuality, follow their dreams while continuously growing participation in netball.
Enter below:
Competition guidelines T&Cs:
- The competition is open to all South Africa residents who reside in Cape Town
- Winners under the age of 18 years old need to be accompanied by an adult
- Winners under the age of 18 years old need to provide the contact details of their legal guardian to facilitate the prize handover
- Only one entry per person will be accepted.
- The competition will run from July 25 to July 31, 2023. Entries received after the closing date will not be considered.
- Winners will be randomly selected from all eligible entries and announced on IOL within one day after the competition's end.
- The selected winners will be contacted via email or direct message, and they will need to respond within two working-days to claim their prize; otherwise, another winner will be chosen.
- Winners are responsible for obtaining any necessary travel documents (e.g., passports, visas) and ensuring their eligibility to travel during the event dates.
- Winners are responsible for all travel expenses to and from the tournament