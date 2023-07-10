Win one of two ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ hampers

Disney and IOL Lifestyle have “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” memorabilia up for grabs. We have two hampers to give away.

Each is valued at R2000 and includes a handcrafted leather whip, leather hat, leather satchel, coffee mug, key ring and a wallet card holder. The movie was recently released on the big screen with Harrison Ford reprising his iconic character. In this fifth and final instalment of the action-adventure, directed by James Mangold, who co-wrote it with Jez Butterworth, John-Henry Butterworth and David Koepp, the film follows Indiana Jones and his estranged goddaughter Helena Shaw trying to locate a device that could change the course of history before Jürgen Voller, a Nazi-turned-Nasa scientist, can take it for himself and change the outcome of World War II.

Set in 1969, Ford, John Rhys-Davies, and Karen Allen reprise their roles as Indiana Jones, Sallah, and Marion Ravenwood, respectively, from previous films. New cast members include Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Ethann Isidore and Mads Mikkelsen. The Washington Post wrote: “If ‘The Dial of Destiny’ takes its cast somewhere far-fetched – and boy, does it ever – it makes sure to bring us all back to where we belong, just in time for the closing credits.”