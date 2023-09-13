Win one of two ‘The Equalizer 3’ movie hampers

The vigilante action movie was recently released on the big screen earlier this month with Denzel Washington reprising his role as Robert McCall, a retired US Marine and DIA officer. In this instalment, McCall finds himself at home in Southern Italy, where he discovers new friends are under the control of local crime bosses.

As events turn deadly, he knows what he has to do: become his friends’ protector by taking on the mafia. The trouble for McCall, says Washington, is that he’s become a little too enamoured by that idea – to his peril. “He has gotten addicted to this so-called ‘justice’ and crossed the line into unnecessary violence,” added Washington.

“He pays a price. And he has to deal with himself, rely on others, and break out of his patterns, or he will die. Through that, hopefully, he finds peace.” Director Antoine Fuqua added, “What I wanted to explore was a man on the verge. McCall is on the verge of a question – what else does he have to live for?

“His wife is gone; Susan Plummer (Melissa Leo) is gone. It seems like he does the right thing, but he’s constantly punished. “And so I think he’s on the verge, and he has to think about what he’s going to do with his life.”

