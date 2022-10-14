Win tickets to 947 Move Music Festival - Joburg readers only

Galaxy 947 Move is mooooving so fast you might want to grab yourself some free tickets. And you can if you just keeping reading.

Galaxy 947 Move Music Festival is Joburg Day revisited, now an incredible two-day event on November 4 and 5, with a bumper line up of your favourite artists. If you’re a wannabe DJ, you can jam with DJs Tay Flavour, Sun EL, Prince Kaybee, Costa Titch and Vin Deysel at a live Bloc Party on Friday night (over 18s) ,and take in the stunning performances from a host of some of the best musicians on home soil. On Saturday, groove to the vibes of hip-hop rapper Blxckie from Durban, Nasty C, rapper come-Disney actor, also from Durban and Cape Town’s Matthew Mole, and young muso Will Linley (Stellenbosch) who is juggling singing and studying on a full-time basis.

Then you can follow the footwork of our very own Michael Jackson – Musa Keys who calls himself the ‘Tsonga Michael Jackson’ despite his earliest influences from the church. And that’s just a taste. “This is such a fantastic line-up and there’s more to come,” says 947 station manager, Ravi Naidoo. “We’re excited to bring this phenomenal event to all who love Joburg and we are returning the love by giving our community the very best that local music and talent has to offer in a two-day bumper event - Galaxy 947 Move.”

947 Move has also found a new venue. You will find this fabulous two-day festival at Prime View Adventure & Leisure Olifantsfontein Road, Clayville. It’s a huge space and has everything to keep you entertained for an action-packed outdoor music festival experience. And here’s the best part. IOL is giving away 25 double tickets for Friday night and 25 double tickets for Saturday. All you have to do to stand a chance to win is enter below:

