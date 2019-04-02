"The Queen's Corgi". Picture: nWave Pictures

IOL Entertainment is giving away tickets to a family pre-screening of "The Queen's Corgi" in Johannesburg and Cape Town on Sunday, 07 April. "The Queen's Corgi" is about the adventure of Rex, the British monarch's most beloved dog, who loses track of his mistress and stumbles across a clan with dogs of all kinds confronting and fighting each other. During his epic journey to return to the queen, Rex falls in love and discovers his true self.

This film is an animated feature film produced by nWave Pictures. The film was directed by Ben Stassen and Vincent Kesteloot and written by John R. Smith and Rob Sprackling. It is based on Queen Elizabeth II and her corgi's friendship.

Each winner will receive four tickets along with a soft drink & popcorn.

Pre-screening details:

Johannesburg

Venue: Ster Kinekor Cresta

Date: Sunday, 07 April 2019

Time: 10:00

Cape Town

Venue: Ster Kinekor Tygervalley

Date: Sunday, 07 April 2019

Time: 10:00

Enter the competition below:

The Queen's Corgi will premiere nationwide on 18 April 2019.