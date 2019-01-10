Matwetwe. Picture: Supplied

IOL Entertainment is giving double tickets to pre-screenings of Matwetwe in Cape Town, Johannesburg and Durban.



Matwetwe (Wizard) is a coming of age adventure following Lefa and Papi, best friends and recent high school graduates, on the hustle of their young lives.





Over the course of an action-packed New Year’s Eve in the iconic township of Atteridgeville, the boys try to score a huge deal, dodge a kingpin gangster and his violent minions, get the girl and ultimately save their lives in this hilarious escapade.

The movie, directed by Kagiso Lediga, who also co-produces with Tamsin Andersson, stars Tebatso Mashishi, Sibusiso Khwinana, Mimi Mamabolo, Murice Matyutyu and Otto Nobela. Black Coffee is a co-executive producer with Luke Henkeman.





If you would like to be the among the first to catch this movie, answer this easy question:





Who directs Matwetwe?





The subject line should read: Matwetwe comp.





Remember to include your daytime contact details.





Email the answers to the following, depending on the city you are from: