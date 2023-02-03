Win tickets to Calling Us Home at Artscape

Calling Us Home is a story that tells of a great love, but it is also one that humbly yet firmly touches on some of humanity’s big issues, such as the plight of refugees, the many challenges women face and the need for greater empathy, understanding and care in an uncertain world.

Calling Us Home is an unforgettable, epic musical, fraught with danger, saved by love.

Follow leading lady Grace (Devonecia Swartz) from her homeland across the sea, and into a land full of new adventures where she finds friendship, heartbreak and love.

Be moved by the soaring music, drums that pulse the heartbeat of a continent, and by an amazing journey that will sweep you from the plains of Africa, across the sea, to the icy North of an American city.

For a taste of what to expect, view the Calling Us Home Teaser Trailer :