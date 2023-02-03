Win tickets to Calling Us Home at Artscape

Calling Us Home is an unforgettable, epic musical, fraught with danger, saved by love.
Calling Us Home is a story that tells of a great love, but it is also one that humbly yet firmly touches on some of humanity’s big issues, such as the plight of refugees, the many challenges women face and the need for greater empathy, understanding and care in an uncertain world.
Follow leading lady Grace (Devonecia Swartz) from her homeland across the sea, and into a land full of new adventures where she finds friendship, heartbreak and love.
Be moved by the soaring music, drums that pulse the heartbeat of a continent, and by an amazing journey that will sweep you from the plains of Africa, across the sea, to the icy North of an American city.
For a taste of what to expect, view the Calling Us Home Teaser Trailer :
SHOW INFORMATION – CAPE TOWN SEASON
Cape Town audiences get to enjoy the season premiere, before the cast head to international shores.
Calling Us Home will be on stage at Artscape Theatre for 5 performances only from Wednesday 15th – Sunday 19th February 2023.
Performances from Wednesday – Saturday are at 20h00, Sunday at 14h00
Tickets range from R190 to R390 and bookings are through Computicket or Artscape Dial-a-Seat 021 421 7695.
For more information, log onto the Calling Us Home Website: www.callingushomemusical.com
Complete the entry form below to stand a chance of winning a set of 10 double tickets to the first performance on Wednesday 15 February.a Rafflecopter giveaway