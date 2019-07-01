Win tickets to Cape Town City Ballet’s triple bill of Amaranth. Pic: Supplied

IOL Lifestyle and Artscape are giving away tickets to see Amaranth at Artscape on Thursday 4 July starting at 7.30pm. Amaranth is an exciting programme of neo-classical and contemporary classical masterpieces with George Balanchine’s Serenade, Frank Staff‘s Transfigured Night and Christopher L Huggins’ Enemy Behind the Gates.

Set to Tchaikovsky’s Serenade for Strings in C, Op. 48. with four movements; Sonatina, Waltz, Russian Dance and Elegy, neo-classical Serenade is one of Balanchine’s most beautiful ballets and a milestone in the history of dance as the first original ballet he created in America.

It remains a signature work of the New York City Ballet’s repertory and is staged for CTCB by Rebecca Metzger.

Honouring South African heritage as part of the programme, CTCB presents Frank Staff‘sTransfigured Night staged by doyenne Veronica Paeper.

Set to a sweeping score by Schoenberg, Transfigured Night based on a true story, is intense and dramatic, telling a story of a brother and sister dominated by an older sister. Obsessed with keeping the family together, and unhappy with the arrival of a suiter for the younger sister, she senses that the solidarity of the family is threatened. The older sister weaves the story; an intense love story with intimate duets that are a hallmark of Staff’s choreography.

Following significant popularity, American choreographer Christopher L Huggins returns with his acclaimed Enemy Behind the Gates,a look into the minds of incendiaries - how they live quietly and patiently in the shadows before they strike. A breathtakingly athletic fusion of contemporary ballet and modern movement that is militaristic and percussive in style.

Amaranth will be performed at the Artscape Opera House until 7 July. Tickets cost from R150 to R495 with concessions for pensioners, scholars and block bookings of ten or more.

Bookings can be made at Computicket on 0861 915 8000, online at www.computicket.com or at any Shoprite Checkers outlet.

