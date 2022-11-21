Win tickets to Cassper Nyovest’s Fill Up Mmabatho Stadium concert.

Born and raised in Mahikeng, North West, Refiloe Phoolo, also known as Cassper Nyovest, officially returns with his much-celebrated Fill Up concert to his hometown, Mahikeng, on December 3, 2022. The theme is “Full Circle”, which emanates the nostalgia of coming back home.

Certainly not new to this, Nyovest has successfully sold out venues, and there is no doubt that he will do it again! His previous Fill Up shows were staged at The Dome, FNB Stadium, Orlando Stadium, Royal Bafokeng and Moses Mabhida stadium. “This is a big moment for me. This stadium is a walk away from my grandmother’s house. I am coming back home to perform for my people. I cannot wait to put on an unforgettable show for the people of Bokone Bophirima! This is one for the books,” said Nyovest. “It is going to be a jam-packed weekend. We have various parties before and after Fill Up. We are grateful to our sponsors and business partners for driving this event. Cassper will be performing alongside a stellar line-up. Some of the hottest names in the game right now. We are taking it home!” said Nyovest’s manager, Lerato “T-Lee” Moiloa.

On November 17, 2022, rapper and producer Cassper Nyovest hosted his press conference at the Mafikeng Convention Centre for his much- anticipated Fill Up Mmabatho Stadium show. Produced by Bridge Entertainment, the event will see the likes of Kamo Mphela, Nasty C, Blxckie and others on December 3. “There is no place like home. To be doing this show in my hometown is a dream come true, and to be doing this with some of the best artists in the game right now is even more exciting.

“Some of my favourite artists from Mahikeng are here and ready to perform. We are grateful for the support of our local community, and it’s about to be a big show.” Speaking on the business of Fill Up, T-Lee was proud of the strides they have made as a business. And how the event has grown in supporting local talent, local businesses, and how it has also made Nyovest an even better artist and performer. “Also, we are thrilled to have more women in our business in decision-making positions, competent and about the business”, said T-Lee.

Nyovest is also releasing his new single ‘Bana Ba Stout’, a song where he celebrates South African women. As a well-travelled man, he believes that South Africa has the most beautiful women in the world. Tickets range from R150 to R350 and are available from Webtickets and at any PicknPay nationwide: https://www.webtickets.co.za/v2/Event.aspx?itemid=1519560776 WIN! WIN! WIN!

Win tickets to Cassper Nyovest’s Fill Up Mmabatho Stadium concert. IOL is giving away 25 double golden circle tickets valued at R350 each. Only those residing in the Mahikeng area will be eligible to win