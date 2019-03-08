IOL Entertainment is giving away three sets of double tickets to Ed Sheeran live in Cape Town on 28 March.
Ed Sheeran is delighted to announce his first-ever tour in South Africa which will take place throughout March 2019.
Ed continues his rise as one of the world’s most successful and talented musical talents. Selling-out stadiums across the globe, Ed recently finished his native UK run including four sold-out nights at London’s Wembley Stadium – the troubadour sold over 1.1 million tickets in the UK alone, marking one of the biggest tours the UK has ever seen!
Earlier last year, Sheeran was announced as the IFPI’s best-selling global recording artist of 2017 after the release of his record-breaking, third studio album ÷ (pronounced “divide”) – the LP has now sold over 15 million copies across the globe! ÷ spawned Ed’s monster hit singles “Shape of You” – the 3rd biggest-selling single of all time in the UK and most-streamed track of Spotify, ever – “Castle on the Hill”, “Galway Girl” and “Perfect”.
Event Information:
Cape Town
Venue: Cape Town Stadium
Dates: 27 - 28 March 2019
Time: 18:45
Tickets: R395 - R1360, available from Computicket.
