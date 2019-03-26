GoodLuck. Picture: Supplied

IOL Entertainment is giving away two sets of double tickets to GoodLuck's Kirstenbosch Sunset Concert on Sunday, March 31. Just off the back of a four-city European tour, SAMA award-winning electronic band GoodLuck return to perform for another packed Cape Town audience this March at Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset Concert series.

The band, who have just launched their new music studio and headquarters have been looking forward to performing to their hometown crowd for a long time.

Every Sunday throughout 2018/2019 Summer season, intimate concerts are held at Kirstenbosch National Botanical Gardens where the whole family and friends can picnic and enjoy a bottle of wine and relish some of South Africa's best live music while the sun slips behind the beautiful Table Mountain range.

The idyllic venue is well known for its iconic Sunday concerts on the lawn with some of the country’s top acts as well an array of international artists who have performed at Kirstenbosch. GoodLuck join some of the world’s biggest acts like Bonobo, Jungle, Bastille, Texas, Xavier Rudd, Angus & Julia Stone, Josh Groban and many of SA’s top acts like Mi Casa, Matthew Mole to name a few.

Event Information:

Venue: Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens

Date: 31 March 2019

Time: 17:00

Tickets: Adults - R190, Youth (6-21 years with ID) - R150 and Children under 6 years - Free. Available at Webtickets.

