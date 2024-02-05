Jazzart Dance Theatre's 50th-anniversary celebrations culminate with ENCORE on Feb 29 and Mar 01, 2024, at Artscape Theatre.

This vibrant performance pays tribute to Jazzart's history, featuring alumni and a mixed-bill program. Notable artists, including Alfred Hinkel and John Linden’s Garage Dance Ensemble, will join the celebration.

Choreographed by Byron Klassen and Marlin Zoutman, the show includes a special alumni dance piece. Artistic Director Dane Hurst expresses gratitude for the incredible legacy and invites audiences to continue supporting Jazzart.

ENCORE marks the end of a successful year-long celebration, showcasing the company's impact on contemporary dance in South Africa and beyond.