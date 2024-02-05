Jazzart Dance Theatre's 50th-anniversary celebrations culminate with ENCORE on Feb 29 and Mar 01, 2024, at Artscape Theatre.
This vibrant performance pays tribute to Jazzart's history, featuring alumni and a mixed-bill program. Notable artists, including Alfred Hinkel and John Linden’s Garage Dance Ensemble, will join the celebration.
Choreographed by Byron Klassen and Marlin Zoutman, the show includes a special alumni dance piece. Artistic Director Dane Hurst expresses gratitude for the incredible legacy and invites audiences to continue supporting Jazzart.
ENCORE marks the end of a successful year-long celebration, showcasing the company's impact on contemporary dance in South Africa and beyond.
Don't miss this dynamic and diverse program; book your tickets to be captivated by Jazzart's brilliance.
Tickets are available at Webtickets or Artscape Dial-A-Seat. For more information you can visit Jazzart Dance Theatre’s social media platforms and website on www.jazzart.co.za
Click here to book tickets: www.webtickets.co.za/
Enter the competition below to stand a chance to win 2 double tickets to the show on 1 March at 19h00 at Artscape.a Rafflecopter giveaway