Win tickets to John Sanei's TransForMotion at Southern Sun Elangeni & Maharani hotel

Learn how to navigate the transition with Regent Business School and John Sanei The world-renowned speaker and author touches on human psychology, neuroscience, quantum science, futurism and business strategy in his talks to present a thorough understanding of what the future might hold

TransForMotion, or the transition we are all going through, is the focus of the event Regent Business School will host at Durban’s Southern Sun Elangeni & Maharani hotel on February 28. The event will give audiences the last chance to hear world-renowned author, speaker and trend specialist John Sanei speak before he relocates to Dubai. The four-time best-selling author and futures strategist will be the first keynote speaker at the event, with Regent Business School MD Dr Ahmed Shaikh giving the second keynote address. Shaikh is a respected and progressive academic who has made waves in his signature innovative, disruptive and dynamic approach to business.

Sanei touches on human psychology, neuroscience, quantum science, futurism and business strategy in his talks to present a thorough understanding of what the future might hold. He will look at the neuroscience behind our emotional blocks; the biases that leaders have; and how to shift an organisation’s behaviour to prepare for the road head are some of the insights Sanei will share in his keynote speech. Shaikh said: “John Sanei is an author, speaker and trend specialist who is fascinated with what it takes to activate the foresight needed to create an abundant future.” Sanei says: “As we endure the greatest transformation of our time, continuously questioning every aspect of life, the challenge is to cultivate deliberate focal points to fundamentally shift our people and organizations. In this keynote address, I introduce you to research insights that will help you reveal, rethink and re-imagine your possible futures and develop the courage to move towards a life free from obscurity.”