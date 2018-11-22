Win tickets to Khayelitsha's Taste the Culture Festival .

IOL Lifestyle and Taste the Culture Festival are giving away a set of double tickets to attend the festival at Rands in Khayelitsha. Meet and interact with winemakers, sommeliers, brewers’ and distillers behind your favourite beverages at the Taste the Culture Festival on Sunday, 25 November at Rands Cape Town in Khayelitsha.

The lifestyle and entertainment festival which celebrates the Township’s authentic and rich diverse history by infusing music, food, art, fashion and edification. The event aims to educate and fascinate patrons with the art of pairing food with wine, explore how to best enjoy cognac and whiskey while being entertained by live bands and a display of fashion and art.

Hip hop star AKA, he will be performing his latest album with a live band 'Touch My Blood' and featuring well-known local artists and DJ’s such as Sir Vincent, Aux Womdantso, Mshayi, Mmino Band, Luyar, Live and Anzar, Pisce and many more.

Tickets are available at Computicket for R100.

General Access, R300 - VIP and R600 - VVIP.

Date: Sunday, 25 November

Time: 11:00am - 23:00pm

Venue: Rands Cape Town, Cape Town, No4 Makhabeni Road, Khayelitsha,7784

More info: Contact Siyasanga Ntsizi on 065 955 5318

