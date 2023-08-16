Win tickets to Nataniel's ‘Prima Donna’ at Montecasino - Joburg readers only

After an absence of several years from any Johannesburg theatre stage, Nataniël brings his award-winning show ‘Prima Donna’ to the Teatro at Montecasino for five performances only! Over the past few years, Nataniël has written and staged more than thirteen productions never seen in the Johannesburg area.

Extraordinary moments from these shows, as well as brand new material, have been put together for five unforgettable gala concerts. His trademark stories will be in English and Afrikaans with songs in English. Once again, a truly remarkable wardrobe has been created by Floris Louw. Music, fantasy, humour, sadness, history, family, failures, hope and a unique look at modern society - ‘Prima Donna’ is a jewel not to be missed.

Nataniël shares the stage with Charl du Plessis (keyboard), Luke van der Merwe (guitar), Brendon Ross (sax, keyboard and vocals), Werner Spies (bass), Dihan Slabbert (vocals), Wiehahn Franke (vocals) and Nicolaas Swart (vocals). Show times: Thursday at 20h00

Friday at 20h00

Saturday at 15h00 and 20h00

Sunday at 15h00 Tickets ar priced from R150 – R250 at www.montecasino.co.za

WIN! WIN! WIN! IOL is giving away 15 double tickets valued at R250 each for the opening night show on August 17, 2023.