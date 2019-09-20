Doors open at 7pm. A red-carpet arrival met with multi-award-winning Quoin Rock Wines’ bubbly bar. Delectable canapes and bowl dining will be served to all guests throughout the evening. Sir Fruit and Happy Culture Kombucha refreshment bars will also be available.
Upbeat ambiance will be provided by DJ Anthea Scholtz and runway master music curator, Dino Moran. The fashion show kicks off at 8:30pm, led by Bonnie Mbuli, as the evening’s emcee, with enigmatic interludes of live music and dance performances. Concluding the show – an after-party in the Quoin Rock VIP wine bar (all guests welcomed) where dessert canapes will be served.