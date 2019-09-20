New York Runway SA

South Africa will host the first ever New York Runway SA show featuring a collective of New York designers fresh off the fashion week runway on Friday, October 11.





Taking place at Cape Town Marriott Hotel Crystal Towers this global fashion calendar event draws together the rich fashion cultures of the Big Apple and the Mother City under one roof.





Showcasing designers from New York include VanElse by Else Hardjo with accessible attire for the successful businesswoman; Honee for House of Honee presenting extravagant otherworldly futuristic apparel; Rian Fernandez accredited as the Best Designer of the Northern Philippines; Michael Lombard whose approach takes to bold leathers and studded ensembles and elegant evening-wear by Este & Clo.

Doors open at 7pm. A red-carpet arrival met with multi-award-winning Quoin Rock Wines’ bubbly bar. Delectable canapes and bowl dining will be served to all guests throughout the evening. Sir Fruit and Happy Culture Kombucha refreshment bars will also be available. Upbeat ambiance will be provided by DJ Anthea Scholtz and runway master music curator, Dino Moran. The fashion show kicks off at 8:30pm, led by Bonnie Mbuli, as the evening’s emcee, with enigmatic interludes of live music and dance performances. Concluding the show – an after-party in the Quoin Rock VIP wine bar (all guests welcomed) where dessert canapes will be served.

Event Information:

Venue: Cape Town Marriott Hotel Crystal Towers Date: 11 October 2019 Time: 7pm Tickets: R495 - R4000, available at Quicket.





