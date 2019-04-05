The merry murdresses from CHICAGO. Pic: Christiaan Kotze

IOL Lifestyle and Showtime Management are giving away tickets to see CHICAGO, the world's sexiest musical, on stage at Artscape until 14 April. A nightclub singer, a double-murderess, a smooth-talking lawyer and a cell block of sin surrounded by the razzle dazzle of the world’s sexiest musical returns to Artscape. CHICAGO The Musical is now on on stage until 14 April.

You’ve got it comin’ as the story of this award-winning Broadway and West End musical unfolds to show-stopping songs including ‘All that Jazz’ and ‘Cell Block Tango’. After eleven years, this sensual, seductive smash hit musical brings back one of this country’s most successful theatre productions.

A universal tale of fame and fortune. One show-stopping song after another. Sensational dancing. This devilishly delicious musical and its all-South African cast has brought cheering audiences to their feet in New Zealand, across China and now in South Africa. It would be criminal to miss it!

Book now for CHICAGO 2019 by calling Computicket on 083 915 8000 or book online at www.computicket.com

