Win tickets to see Keanu Harker at The Daisy Jones Bar @ OMG Stellenbosch

IOL Lifestyle are giving away tickets to see Keanu Harker’s debut album launch in a live performance on Sunday, 28 November 2021.

Capetonian Keanu Harker, who captivated audiences on The Voice, will launch his debut album I Believe in Me, the culmination of his life's experiences in a live performance. The 24-year-old’s soulful voice transcends all genres, fusing pop, R&B and soul. He launched his first single and music video I Feel It in June, with the song playlisting on several national radio stations and music platforms. This song forms part of the new album.

"I definitely did not think that I would be fortunate enough to record a full album this year, in the midst of a global pandemic,” Harker said. “I have faced many challenges throughout these past two years, and was very hesitant to do the album but with the encouragement and support from friends, family, fans and my team - we made it happen. I am so proud of myself and everyone involved for pushing through, and thankful to my band for seeing my vision and bringing this album to life.” Harker said he was excited for the launch of his first full album, under Inspired Artist Management, produced by Uys Visser, recorded at UV Productions, and mastered by TL Mastering.