Win tickets to the Cape Getaway show. Pic: Supplied

IOL Lifestyle and the Cape Getaway show are giving away family tickets to this travel adventure expo for Saturday the 7th March. All the travel inspiration you could wish for is waiting to be found at the Cape Getaway Show, offering you the chance to Dream, Explore and Discover.

More than a travel adventure expo, the Cape Getaway Show is a fun day out for the whole family, with activities for kids of all ages, letting the grown-ups get down to the serious business of planning the next family holiday.

From Friday 6 to Sunday 8 March, at Sandringham Farm, Sandringham Road in Stellenbosch, the Western Cape’s biggest travel, outdoor and adventure event, brings three days of fun and leisure experiences– with a host of interactive exhibits, exciting activities and adventure, a vast array of stunning destinations, valuable hints, tips and information, as well as great show specials and prizes.

There is plenty of entertainment for kids of all ages and food stalls with something for everyone.

Go to getaway.co.za for more information, follow the Getaway Show on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @getawayshow.