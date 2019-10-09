Denim & White Garden Picnic. Picture: Supplied

The Classic Tank Denim & White Garden Picnic is back and we have 5 sets of double tickets to give away. The 8th edition of the much-anticipated Denim & White Garden Picnic will be headlined by the renowned group, Bongo Maffin who will serve sounds from years back with a pinch of some of their new music since the group came back together, and the dynamite artist – Shekinah on 9 November 2019 at Emerald Casino nestled on the lush banks of the Vaal river.

Speaking about the upcoming event, Ramokgethi Maloka of Classic TankSA Productions and Hashtag Overdue Management – had this to say; “As we celebrate our eighth anniversary, we want our loyal supporters and patrons to have an amazing experience while they prepare for festivities that come with summer.

We are excited by this year’s line-up, which we know will be loved by audiences. We have set our own bar high over the years and aim to raise it each year to give consumers an experience that’ll make them look forward to the next event.

Our annual picnic is one of its kind, it is about fashion, lifestyle and entertainment filled with timeless music sounds people love. The line-up really satisfies every music lovers’ taste.”