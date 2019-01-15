Mi Casa. Picture: Supplied

IOL Lifestyle is giving away a set of VIP tickets to THE Glenlivet JazzTown marquee at the Sun Met at Kenilworth Race Course in Cape Town on Saturday 26 January 2019. The value of the prize is R 9 500. It’s a fabulous package that includes a bottle of whisky and the awesome JazzTown marquee experience – which includes entrance to the Sun Met itself.

This is an invitation to all lovers of the jazz to enjoy the definitive local live jazz lifestyle and hospitality experience, along with show-stopping performances by a line-up of South African artists who define their genre.

The Glenlivet JazzTown VIP marquee. Picture: Supplied

Guests attending THE Glenlivet JazzTown marquee this year can look forward to the ultimate social experience, enjoyed within an opulent marquee environment, with headline acts - multi-award winning songstress Lira, SA’s beloved House phenomenon Mi Casa, and the legendary Soweto String Quartet - set to create a rare kind of magic on stage. This year it’s Dj’s Shimza and Da Capo on the decks, to get guests up on their feet and jamming to the rhythm.

THE Glenlivet JazzTown will again take centre-stage at this uber-stylish horse racing event, where a generous turnout of South Africa’s top tier celebrities and influential personalities come out to play. It’s a one-of-a-kind networking experience for corporates and socialites, who can enjoy top class cuisine, fine whisky and a world-class local jazz line-up, while experiencing the thrill of thoroughbred horse racing.

Enter the competition below:

TERMS AND CONDITIONS:



1. The prize is not transferable and cannot be converted to cash.

2. Transport to and from the venue is not included.

4. This prize is valid only for THE Glenlivet JazzTown Sun Met on 26 January 2019.