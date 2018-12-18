The Parlotones. Picture: Supplied

IOL Entertainment is giving away 5 double tickets to The Parlotones at the Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset Concerts on 13 January 2019. South Africa’s biggest selling pop and indie rock band with over 900,000 albums sales worldwide, The Parlotones will be on the Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset Concerts stage on 13 January.

The band first met in 1998 in Johannesburg, and they have been finessing the music industry - locally and internationally - for 20 years. Khan Morbee (vocals, guitar), Glenn Hodgson (bass, vocals), Paul Hodgson (guitar) and Neil Pauw (drums) have achieved Double Platinum, Platinum and Gold Records for their discography.

This year, as they celebrate 20 years rocking the airwaves, The Parlotones released their two-disc album, China, with 25 new songs. The album is named China - after the traditional wedding gift for couples celebrating 20 years of marriage.

The band has given fans timeless indie rock tunes, such as Here Comes The Man, Colourful, Dragonflies & Astronauts, Beautiful and Overexposed.

Event Information:

Venue: Kirstenbosch Botanical Garden

Date: 13 January 2019

Time: 16:00

Tickets: R170 - R220, available at Webtickets.

