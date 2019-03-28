Win tickets to The Rand Show. PHOTO: Supplied

The Rand Show will be running from Friday 19 April until Sunday 28 April at the Johannesburg Expo Centre, Nasrec, Corner Nasrec Rd & Randshow Rd, Johannesburg



IOL Lifestyle and The Rand Show are giving away 2 sets of family tickets valued at R500 each - (2 x adult and 2 x kids tickets) valid for the weekend.





Celebrating its 125th year anniversary, the Rand Show is synonymous with family entertainment on a grand scale, and this year, the injection of on-trend content will leave visitors wanting for nothing, except maybe a little more time to soak up the fun!





READ HERE for more information about what is happening at the show.





The 125th celebration includes the introduction of a host of family orientated, and never before seen attractions.

Gaming, Cosplay and Dance are just some of the new additions to the entertainment menu, and gaming fans will be given a real treat at the new Gaming Entertainment Pavilion with a Fortnite Gaming Tournament where R 100 000 is up for grabs.





