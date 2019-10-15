Standard Bank Joburg Polo in the Park. Picture: Supplied

IOL Lifestyle is giving away 4 Chic Le Pique Nique tickets to the Standard Bank Joburg Polo in the Park for one lucky reader. The Standard Bank Polo in the Park is destined to be Joburg’s most exciting polo event to date, combining a sensational line-up of polo, in a brand new polo format, with international level hospitality, riveting entertainment and a programme of luxury lifestyle experiences that will showcase the City of Gold like never before.

The event introduces a ‘first of its kind’ polo concept for Africa – Polo in the Park. Inspired to offer a unique luxury lifestyle experience to its aspirational, well-heeled guests, the Standard Bank Polo in The Park is not only about polo, but about the lifestyle that goes with the sport of kings.

Boasting a series of interactive luxury lifestyle experiences, such as the Aspire Art Pop-Up Art Gallery, a Bulgari Jewellery Lounge, a Luxury Fashion Emporium (including luxury sunglasses by Freckle Eyewear), entertaining jazz and hip hop performances, and a Luxury Car showcase – Steyn City’s new Polo Park, especially built for this event – will showcase this international-level new annual event in superior style, with spectacular views of the Steyn City lakes and parklands to match.

The Nomadic Couture theme of the Polo in the Park is bringing the traditional inspiration from the nomadic style that has emerged into a very modern and elegant take on polo. Rich and vibrant colours, such as orange, yellow and brown on silk fabric combined with accessories and elegant hats.