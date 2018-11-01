Win tickets too see UK rockers James

James is one of the best and most influential bands to emerge from the musical tinderbox of early 80s Manchester and the ‘Madchester’ movement of the 90s. IOL Lifestyle is giving away 10 double tickets to see James live in South Africa.

This November, the enduring multi-platinum band will perform for the first time ever in Cape Town at the iconic Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden and in Pretoria at the National Botanical Garden.

Their early alternative hits like Laid, Sit Down, Say Something and Sometimes made them a household name, but the band continues to produce music that is as vital and exciting 35 years into their careers.

Their latest studio album, “Living In Extraordinary Times” debuted inside the Top 10 charts in August and received rave reviews by both critics and fans alike. It is the band’s first new music since their hugely successful 2016 album “Girl at the End of the World”, which debuted at number two in the UK album charts, second only to Adele.

Their energy, longevity and love of touring cements their status as one of the most iconic British bands to see perform live and a show which South African fans should not miss.

They will be supported by two-time SAMA award-winning band, Watershed.

James Living In Extraordinary Times SA Tour Dates:

Cape Town: Saturday, 24 November 2018

Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden

Gates: 18h00

Tickets: R545

Pretoria: Sunday, 25 November 2018

Pretoria Botanical Gardens

Gates: 14h30

General tickets: R365

Golden Circle: R595 (limited)

Children 12 years and younger: FREE

Tickets available from www.webtickets.co.za

To enter the competition complete the entry form below:

a Rafflecopter giveaway