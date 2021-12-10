Win travel vouchers from DiDi

E-hailing company, DiDi has launched two festive giveaways for riders and drivers in an effort to spread festive cheer and give back to their community. Twenty drivers will stand a chance to win food vouchers worth R1 000 each and 20 riders will stand a chance to win travel vouchers to reunite with loved ones in South Africa. To stand a chance to win, simply comment on the IOL Facebook, Twitter or Instagram pages where you see the DiDi branding.

Don't forget to use #MakeItFestive and #DidiRiders / #DidiDrivers at the end of your comment. COMPETITION TERMS AND CONDITIONS 1. By entering this competition, you (the participant) accept and agree to the following terms which will govern the competition and will be binding on you. Furthermore, you verify that you reason legally prohibiting you from entering this competition and, if the competition requires the submission of photographs, artwork or images of people, or of anything else that requires consent or copyright, that you have the necessary consent and authority to do so, if required. Any entrant who contravenes these terms and conditions may be competition by the Promoter in its sole discretion. These terms and conditions can only be modified or superseded by the Promoter (in its reasonable discretion) in a written revision on the competition Facebook page or (at the Promoter’s sole discretion) any other official methods. Nothing in these terms and conditions is intended to, or must be understood to, unlawfully restrict, limit or avoid any rights or obligations, as the case may be, created either for you, the participant, or the Promoter in terms of the Consumer Protection Act, 2008 (“CPA”).

2. This is a digitally run competition. Only entries received online via IOL’s official competition and trends pages will be accepted. 3. The Promoter of this competition is BKLG Services Proprietary Limited (“DiDi” or “Promoter”). 4. You may only enter this competition if you are a citizen or permanent resident of South Africa, 18 years of age or over, and residing in the Cape Town, Gauteng or Gqeberha area. The winner will be required to present a valid South African ID document and proof of residence in order to accept the prize. The prize will be sent digitally to each winner.

5. The competition will run from 9 December 2021 until 12pm on 20 December 2021. Late or incomplete entries will not be accepted. One entry per person. No responsibility will be lost, delayed or damaged in transmission. Entries reflected on the Promoter’s records will be treated as the only validation source and will be the only evidence of successful entries. The winner will be chosen via a certified method of selection. 6. The prize is as follows: - 20 DiDi riders/users will each receive a DiDi return trip of which the distance, expiration and duration will be further communicated via the trip voucher received, subject to the cities and regions in which DiDi operates. As part of this offering, DiDi will give away three return trips to visit family in Gqeberha, Cape Town, Johannesburg, Pretoria and Ekhurhuleni; and

- 20 DiDi drivers will receive food vouchers to the value of R1000 to enjoy with their families this holiday season. 7. The prize is neither negotiable nor transferable, and may not be exchanged for cash. 8. The prize may be subject to additional terms and conditions not mentioned hereunder but in accordance with relevant South African legislation. The Promoter reserves the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater value if the original prize becomes unavailable for any unforeseen reason. The Promoter is not responsible for any damaged prize items, if any.

9. The winner announcement will take place on 21 December 2021 and the winners will be contacted via email. The prize is redeemable until 31 January 2022. 10. The Promoters will try to contact the winners for two calendar days following the draw. If the winner cannot be contacted or does not respond to messages within that period of time, or chooses to decline the prize, then their prize will be forfeited and another winner will be drawn as soon as possible. 11. Prize winners may be requested to participate in publicity connected to this competition. By entering this competition, the you consent to the Promoter using your name/s, image/s and submission/s if you are a winner for publicity purposes, without any further remuneration being payable to you. You may decline to participate in any promotional activity by notifying the Promoter in writing. All promotional material will become the sole property of the Promoter.

12. The judges’ decision is final and no correspondence will be entered into. 13. You may not enter the competition if you are a director, member, employee, tenant (or employee of a tenant), agent, consultant or supplier to the Promoters, or their respective spouses, partners, family members (parents, siblings and children), business partners or associates. 14. You participate in this competition entirely at your own risk. By accepting these terms and conditions, you consent to these risks and hereby unconditionally and irrevocably indemnify, release and hold harmless the Promoter and its successors, employees, officers, suppliers, contractors, agents,consultants, directors and shareholders from and against all and any losses, claims, proceedings,actions, damages (direct, consequential or otherwise), liability for harm, injury or death, demands, expenses, legal costs (on an attorney and own client basis), medical costs or any other costs howsoever arising out of your participation in this competition and related events or activities or your use of the prizes, and/or any person with whom you share that prize.

15. The laws of the Republic of South Africa govern this competition. 16. This competition is not in any way affiliated with and/or endorsed by Facebook. 17. You understand and agree that in order to offer the competition, the Promoter must collect and use your personal information as contemplated by the Protection of Personal Information Act, 2013. You hereby consent to the processing of any such personal information by the Promoter. This competition is conducted under the terms and of the applicable privacy policies.