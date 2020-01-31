IOL Lifestyle and Red Bull King of the Air are giving away 4 VIP tickets worth R500 each.
Cape Town - The world's most badass, big-air kiteboarding contest is back! Red Bull King of the Air will take place at Kite Beach in Cape Town when conditions are most favourable between 1 and 16 February. It is big-air kiteboarding on another level.
You’re unlikely to see this kind of Big Air kiteboarding action anywhere else.
Air - Red Bull King of the Air is like no other kiteboarding contest, featuring the most select group of riders, known as ‘big air’ specialists.
The judging criteria is simple: The idea of this extreme kiteboarding contest is to see who can go the biggest, highest and furthest.
Each year the city sees thousands of visiting international kiteboarders take to its beaches. And, each year the city assists in hosting a world-class event in one of the most iconic cities in the world
The athletes will go huge. With judging based on two criteria: 70% Height: ‘Go as hard and high as possible. The height in combination with extreme moves is a priority, but we will also take the horizontal distance travelled in account, combined with certain powered moves’ is the word from the judging panel. That, plus 30% Extremity. ‘Controlled extreme high moves. Think about extremely powered and/or extremely technical, or ultimately a combination of this as long as it is performed on a proper height.’
There are no limitations on the equipment riders can use (in terms of kites, boards and lines).
