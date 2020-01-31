Air - Red Bull King of the Air is like no other kiteboarding contest, featuring the most select group of riders, known as ‘big air’ specialists.





The judging criteria is simple: The idea of this extreme kiteboarding contest is to see who can go the biggest, highest and furthest.

Each year the city sees thousands of visiting international kiteboarders take to its beaches. And, each year the city assists in hosting a world-class event in one of the most iconic cities in the world