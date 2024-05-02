WIN With PANADO®: The Clear Choice For Pain And Fever

Panado® recognises that when it comes to managing pain and fever in children, finding a medicine kids actually like the taste of is half the battle won! Getting a young child to take medicine can be a tough sell, especially if they’re feeling under the weather. It's essential to have a plan in place for when pain or fever strikes. The Panado® paediatric range is here to help!

Available in flavours that make the task a tad easier for parents and tastier for little ones, Panado®’s paediatric range of products for children includes Panado® Paediatric Syrup Strawberry,1 Panado® Paediatric Syrup Peppermint Alcohol and Sugar-Free,2 Panado® Paediatric Syrup Peppermint 5 ml Sachets3, Panado® Infant Drops4 and recently launched Panado® Paediatric Syrup – Grape Flavour which is colourant-free, tartrazine-free, alcohol-free, and sugar-free.5 In celebration of the palate-pleasing flavours of Panado®’s paediatric range, we're giving away a handy hamper worth R1000*. This hamper features a custom designed, clear Perspex organiser for easy visibility, a handy on-the-go first aid kit, and a user-friendly thermometer for instant temperature checks. Parents trust6 Panado® for the power to fight their little one’s pain and provide relief when needed most. Panado® products are available at Baby City, Pick n Pay, Checkers, including Hypers, Shoprite, Clicks, Dis-Chem, and Independent Pharmacies.