World Vegan Day: Win one of three Essence hampers valued at R700 each

Essence cosmetics is committed to bringing you ethical, clean and cruelty free products that give you the feel-good effect to step out in.

Essence cosmetics is completely vegan, and the brand takes pride in protecting the environment and animals by not testing their products on animals.

Essence is pushing for cruelty free beauty that does not comprise the quality of our products but enhances the make-up experience by giving you products that are good for your skin and encourages a healthier approach to beauty and cosmetics.

Just like everyone should prioritise their health, there should also be no compromise to using products that are good for your skin, that is why essence cosmetics is giving away a hamper filled with your favourite vegan products to celebrate vegan day.