Babes Wodumo calls Mampintsha a ‘great father’ to their son in heartfelt letter

Musician Babes Wodumo penned a heartfelt message to her husband, fellow musician, Mampintsha. In the message, the self-proclaimed queen of gqom said she felt blessed to have Mampintsha in her life and thanked him for being a great father to their newborn son.

In the Instagram post, she also reflected on how far they had come as individuals and as a couple, saying they've had their fair share of challenges but somehow always overcame them. “If I were to start la esisuka khona kungashona ilanga (where we are from then the sun would set). “Mashimane we have had our challenges left right and centre but hlezi sinqoba (we always win).

“Engakusho (what I would say is) I wouldn’t ask for any partner beside you. “Ukuvezile when a man commits to change kubanjalo the promise you have made,” Babes wrote. The “Ka Dazz” hitmaker said Mampintsha was a very supportive husband and a great father to their baby boy.

“Namanje ngike ngihlale ngikubuke ngimangale ukuthi ngempela umuntu oka thixo. “Abantu bakubuka ujabulela uspontshi “inhlanhla yethu” abazi indlela ebesimulinde ngayo ungubaba oqotho (I still look at you and think to myself, a human being really belongs to God. “People look at you being happy for uSpontshi. Our luck they don't know how we waited for him. You are a great father)…who is 100% supportive angiphathi uthando onginika lona luyamangaza😍 (You have given me an amazing love),” Babes wrote next to a picture of her and Mampintsha.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bongekile Simelane (@babes_wodumo) Earlier this month, Babes, whose real name is Bongekile Simelane, confirmed that she had given birth when she posted images of herself, Mampintsha (Mandla Maphumulo) and their son in the hospital. While the tide has turned for the couples personal life, it was not always roses and good times. In 2018 Metro FM host Masechaba Ndlovu confronted Babes Wodumo about allegations that the “Wololo” singer had been a victim of abuse at the hands of Mampintsha.