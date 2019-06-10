Picture: Instagram

He's just turned a year, but Prince Louis is already a firecracker. The little royal garnered much of the attention on Saturday after making his first official appearance as a member of the royal family. While watching the ceremony from Buckingham Palace's balcony, the third youngest to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, gave spectators loads of entertainment.

Below are three times he stole the show on the day.

Let's start with that adorable outfit! According to royal sources, Louis's striking white and blue outfit was exactly the same one Prince Harry wore during Trooping the Colour in 1986.

Picture: AP





Mom and son share an intimate moment. While his father holds him, there's a moment where Duchess Catherine lovingly strokes his head as it gets too much for little Louis.

Picture: Instagram





Like uncle, like nephew. There's no doubt where Louis gets his sense of humour and mischievous nature from.

Picture: Instagram





In this June 11, 1988 file photo Britain's Prince Harry sticks out his tongue for the cameras on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the Trooping of the Colour. Picture: AP



