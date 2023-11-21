A list of must-have items for new moms

Becoming a mom for the first time is a life-changing experience. While it can be exciting, it can be overwhelming at the same time.

Most moms focus so much on what their baby needs that they forget about their own. From nappies to baby clothes, the list of items for your little one can seem endless. However, it is equally important to remember that as a new mom, you also need to take care of yourself.

To make the transition period smoother and more enjoyable, you have to make sure that you have all the right essentials. Here’s a list of items all new moms should have. Comfortable clothing

As a new mom, you will constantly be on the go, so invest in comfortable clothing that allows easy movement and breastfeeding access. Opt for loose-fitting tops, nursing-friendly dresses, and stretchy pants that accommodate your changing body. Nursing bras

When it comes to breastfeeding, comfort is key. Invest in well-fitting, high-quality nursing bras that provide support and easy access for breastfeeding or pumping. Look for ones with adjustable straps and soft fabric to prevent discomfort.

Look for nursing bras with adjustable straps. Picture: Pexels Helena Jankovičová Kováčová Breast pump If you plan on breastfeeding, a breast pump is a valuable tool to have. It allows you to express milk for times when you may need to be away from your baby or if you want to build up a supply. Research different types of pumps and choose the one that suits your needs best.

Nursing pads Leakage is common during breastfeeding and can embarrassing for some moms. Nursing pads help absorb any excess milk. Opt for disposable or reusable pads depending on your preference. Nipple cream

Sore nipples are a common concern for breastfeeding moms. Nipple cream helps to alleviate discomfort and prevent cracking or bleeding. Look for natural, lanolin-based creams that are safe for your baby. Postpartum support belt After giving birth, your body may feel weak and sore. A postpartum support belt provides gentle compression and support to your abdominal muscles, helping to alleviate back pain and promote faster recovery. These are especially helpful for moms who have had caesarean sections.

Baby carrier or sling Carrying your baby close to you has numerous benefits, such as bonding and convenience. Invest in a reliable baby carrier or sling that allows you to keep your little one snuggled up while freeing your hands for other tasks.

Baby carriers are convenient. Picture: Pexels Rdne Stock Project Nappy bag