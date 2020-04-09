LifestyleFamilyBaby
Captioning the video "Never forget to be there for Each Other. Love Dad!", the drive time presenter tugged on the nation's heartstrings. Picture: @NdinguAmaza/Twitter
Adorable video of siblings helping each other is tugging at SA's heartstrings

During these uncertain times we need a little sunshine in our lives. This is exactly what Umhlobo Wenene FM radio presenter Ndingu Amaza provided when he posted the sweetest video of his little munchkins on Twitter.

The dad recorded a video of his twins helping each other up the stairs. Captioning the video "Never forget to be there for Each Other. Love Dad!", the drive time presenter tugged on the nation's heartstrings when he filmed the touching encounter to Michael Bolton's version of the famous hit "Lean on Me".

The post has received much attention and went viral after Amaza had shared it to social media on Wednesday. It's already attracted more than 7.9K retweets and 33.3K likes.

