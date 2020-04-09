Adorable video of siblings helping each other is tugging at SA's heartstrings

During these uncertain times we need a little sunshine in our lives. This is exactly what Umhlobo Wenene FM radio presenter Ndingu Amaza provided when he posted the sweetest video of his little munchkins on Twitter. The dad recorded a video of his twins helping each other up the stairs. Captioning the video "Never forget to be there for Each Other. Love Dad!", the drive time presenter tugged on the nation's heartstrings when he filmed the touching encounter to Michael Bolton's version of the famous hit "Lean on Me".

Never forget to be there for Each Other. Love Dad! pic.twitter.com/T9Gy55xtqK — BestDriveTimePresenter 🇿🇦 (@NdinguAmaza) April 7, 2020

The post has received much attention and went viral after Amaza had shared it to social media on Wednesday. It's already attracted more than 7.9K retweets and 33.3K likes.

At various stages in the climb they relied on each other. At times she was ahead at other times he was ahead but they never let go. When he was through the gate he turned and pulled her up.

To those kids it was just climbing steps but us it is a big life lesson — ChesterQha (@ChesterQha_) April 8, 2020



